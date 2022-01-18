State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.90 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

