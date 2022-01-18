State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.