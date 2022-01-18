State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 190 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

