State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

