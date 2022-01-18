State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in State Street were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

State Street stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.