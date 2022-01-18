Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.54

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.54 ($18.80) and last traded at €16.86 ($19.16), with a volume of 3392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €17.17 ($19.51).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.