Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.54

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.54 ($18.80) and last traded at €16.86 ($19.16), with a volume of 3392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €17.17 ($19.51).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.93.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

