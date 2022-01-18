Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,190 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,554% compared to the typical daily volume of 858 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. 2,059,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,171. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

