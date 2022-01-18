Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 34,692 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 467% compared to the average volume of 6,118 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,950,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,352,000.

RSX stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,253,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,338. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

