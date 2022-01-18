Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $745.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,960. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $526.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.