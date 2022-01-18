Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 1.7%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €120.00 ($136.36) and last traded at €120.00 ($136.36). 11,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €118.00 ($134.09).

Several research firms recently commented on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Stratec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.58.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.