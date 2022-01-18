SUKU (SUKU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $44.23 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

