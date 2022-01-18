Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,547,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $73,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 333,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504,390. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

