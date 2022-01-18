Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 193791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

