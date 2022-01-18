Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $9,862,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SUNL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE SUNL opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

