Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $9,862,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SUNL opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
