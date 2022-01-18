Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 576,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Superior Plus stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

SUUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

