Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $18.01 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.