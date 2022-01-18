Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.