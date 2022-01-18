SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SVF Investment by 259.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the third quarter worth $183,000.

NASDAQ:SVFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 475,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,607. SVF Investment has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

