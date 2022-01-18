Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SZLMY opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $33.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $657.00.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

