Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,408.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 101,473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

