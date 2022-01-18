Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

FLOW stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

