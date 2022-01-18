Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,266,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,472,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 456,491 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

