Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOH opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

