Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.5% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

