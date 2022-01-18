Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,100 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

