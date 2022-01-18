Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

