T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

