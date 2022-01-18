Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $86,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

