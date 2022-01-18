Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $3.75 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

