Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

