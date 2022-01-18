TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,898 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,968,336. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

NARI opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.