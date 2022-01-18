TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after buying an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 113.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,346,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KWR opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.55. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $213.75 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

