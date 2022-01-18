TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $436.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.63.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

