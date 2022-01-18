TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

