TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,400 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Amundi bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,575 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,714,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,695,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

