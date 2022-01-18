TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 172,056 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Baidu stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

