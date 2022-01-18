TD Securities Upgrades Sherritt International (TSE:S) to Speculative Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International (TSE:S) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.90 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.65.

Shares of S opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

