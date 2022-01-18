Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UP Fintech were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $706.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

