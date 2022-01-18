Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Futu were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth about $92,549,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at about $69,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

