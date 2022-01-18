Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.41 Million Stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRD opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $818.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

