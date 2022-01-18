Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 57.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EQT by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 30.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

