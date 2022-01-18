Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $410.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $410.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $325.75 on Friday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average of $362.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

