Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TELDF. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

