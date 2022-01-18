Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities analysts expect that Telefónica will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

