Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
