Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.