TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.18.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.94. 2,851,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$30.06. The company has a market cap of C$40.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.70.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

