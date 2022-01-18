TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.87.

NYSE TIXT opened at $29.35 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 117.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

