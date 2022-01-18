TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.00

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 56633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

