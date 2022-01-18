Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

