Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.
In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teradyne stock opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
