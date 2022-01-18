Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $948.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $948.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.90 million to $959.60 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Terex by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

